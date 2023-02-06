﻿
English
US raw steel production up 1.3 percent week-on-week

Monday, 06 February 2023 01:38:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on February 4, 2023, US domestic raw steel production was 1,656,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 74.1 percent.

Production for the week ending February 4, 2023 is up 1.3 percent from the previous week ending January 28, 2023 when production was 1,635,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 73.1 percent.

Production was 1,747,000 net tons in the week ending February 4, 2022 while the capability utilization then was 80.4 percent. The current week production represents a 5.2 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through February 4, 2023 was 8,108,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 72.5 percent. That is down 6.7 percent from the 8,688,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 79.9 percent.


