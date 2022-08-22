﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.8 percent week-on-week

Monday, 22 August 2022 23:12:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on August 20, 2022, US domestic raw steel production was 1,756,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 79.7 percent.

Production for the week ending August 20, 2022 is up 0.8 percent from the previous week ending August 13, 2022 when production was 1,742,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 79.0 percent.

Production was 1,872,000 net tons in the week ending August 20, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 84.8 percent. The current week production represents a 6.2 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 20, 2022 was 57,968,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 80.1 percent. That is down 3.3 percent from the 59,960,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.7 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel US North America 

Similar articles

World crude steel output down 6.5 percent in July

23 Aug | Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 5.1 percent in January-July

22 Aug | Steel News

Mechel’s output up in H1, sales mainly decrease

19 Aug | Steel News

US raw steel production up 1.1 percent week-on-week

15 Aug | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.81 percent in early August

15 Aug | Steel News

China’s crude steel output decreases by 6.4 percent in January-July

15 Aug | Steel News

Crude steel output in Shandong to be kept within 76.003 million mt in 2022

15 Aug | Steel News

Salzgitter reports best half-year results in history

12 Aug | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron output down 48.8% in H1 amid lower output at Mariupol plants

11 Aug | Steel News

SAIL reports 79% decline in net profit in Q1 FY 2022-23

11 Aug | Steel News