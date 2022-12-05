﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.3 percent week-on-week

Monday, 05 December 2022 00:08:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on December 3, 2022 US domestic raw steel production was 1,630,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 73.1 percent.

Production for the week ending December 3, 2022 is up 0.3 percent from the previous week ending November 26, 2022 when production was 1,625,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 72.8 percent.

Production was 1,801,000 net tons in the week ending December 3, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 81.6 percent. The current week production represents a 9.5 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date+ production through December 3, 2022 was 82,729,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 78.3 percent. That is down 5.5 percent from the 87,505,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 81.3 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel US North America 

Similar articles

CISA mills’ daily steel output rises further in late November, up 1.32%

06 Dec | Steel News

TCUD: Turkish steel sector may recover if energy costs fall to reasonable levels

01 Dec | Steel News

US raw steel production down 0.2 percent week-on-week

28 Nov | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 2.9 percent in October from September

25 Nov | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 0.76 percent in mid-Nov

23 Nov | Steel News

World crude steel output stable in October

22 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees 65% fall in pig iron output in Jan-Sept

22 Nov | Steel News

US raw steel production down 1.0 percent week-on-week

22 Nov | Steel News

Italian crude steel production down 9.3 percent in October

21 Nov | Steel News

German crude steel output down 6.9 percent in January-October

21 Nov | Steel News