US raw steel production is down 0.4 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 22 April 2025 00:06:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on April 19, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.682 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 74.9 percent.

Production for the week ending on April 19, 2025, is down 0.4 percent from the previous week ending April 12, 2025, when production was 1.689 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 75.2 percent. 

Production was 1.695 million net tons in the week ending April 19, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.3 percent. The current week production represents a 0.8 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through April 19, 2025, was 25.895 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 74.6 percent. That is down 1.3 percent from the 26.229 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.2 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat US North America 

