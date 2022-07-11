﻿
English
US raw steel production down 1.1 percent week-on-week

Monday, 11 July 2022 23:25:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on July 9, 2022, US domestic raw steel production was 1,748,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 79.3 percent.

Production for the week ending July 9, 2022 is down 1.1 percent from the previous week ending July 2, 2022 when production was 1,767,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 80.9 percent.

Production was 1,862,000 net tons in the week ending July 9, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 84.4 percent. The current week production represents a 6.1 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through July 9, 2022 was 47,616,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 80.5 percent. That is down 2.3 percent from the 48,761,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.1 percent.


