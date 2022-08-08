﻿
US raw steel production down 0.2 percent week-on-week

Monday, 08 August 2022 00:10:34 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on August 6, 2022, US domestic raw steel production was 1,723,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 78.2 percent.

Production for the week ending August 6, 2022 is down 0.2 percent from the previous week ending July 30, 2022 when production was 1,727,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 78.4 percent.

Production was 1,869,000 net tons in the week ending August 6, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 84.7 percent. The current week production represents a 7.8 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 6, 2022 was 54,470,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 80.1 percent. That is down 3.1 percent from the 56,216,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 80.2 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel US North America 

