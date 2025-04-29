US plates in coil imports down 43.2 percent in February from January

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 76,446 mt in February 2025, down 43.2 percent from January and up 30.9 percent from February 2024 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $56.4 million in February 2025, compared to $103.0 million in January and $56.5 million in February 2024.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in February with 42,011 mt, compared to 70,863 mt in January and 31,638 mt in February 2024. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in February include South Korea with 14,160 mt, the Netherlands with 5,499 mt, Mexico with 4,119 mt, and Sweden with 3,803 mt.