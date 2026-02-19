 |  Login 
US plates in coil imports down 27.8 percent in November 2025 from October

Thursday, 19 February 2026 15:11:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of plates in coil totaled 34,528 mt in November 2025, down 27.8 percent from October and down 46.5 percent from November 2024 levels. By value, plates in coil imports totaled $25.65 million in November 2025, compared to $30.16 million in October and $52.35 million in November 2024.

The US imported the most plates in coil from Canada in November with 14,070 mt, compared to 29,850 mt in October and 43,646 mt in November 2024. Other top sources of imported plates in coil in November include South Korea with 8,217 mt, the Netherlands with 4,167 mt, Sweden with 2,531 mt, and France with 2,324 mt.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America 

