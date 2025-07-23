 |  Login 
US OCTG imports up 5.8 percent in May 2025

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 03:04:36 (GMT+3)

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 190,244 mt in May this year, up 5.8 percent from April and up 10.5 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $233.2 million in May, compared to $227.7 million in April and $262.5 million in the same month in 2024.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in May with 62,241 mt, compared to 33,207 mt in April and 87,071 mt in May last year. Other top sources of imported OCTG in May include Taiwan with 28,639 mt, Canada with 20,278 mt, and Austria with 11,860 mt.


