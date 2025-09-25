 |  Login 
US OCTG imports up 15.8 percent in July 2025

Thursday, 25 September 2025 04:45:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 154,726 mt in July this year, up 15.8 percent from June and up 66.4 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $191.5 million in July, compared to $164.0 million in June and $142.8 million in the same month in 2024.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in July with 69,835 mt, compared to 32,282 mt in June and 16,075 mt in July last year. Other top sources of imported OCTG in July include Taiwan with 24,941 mt, Canada with 18,506 mt, and Austria with 9,960 mt.


