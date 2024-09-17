 |  Login 
US OCTG imports down 26.2 percent in July from June

Tuesday, 17 September 2024 11:33:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 92,964 mt in July this year, down 26.2 percent from June and down 48.4 percent year on year. By value, OCTG imports totaled $142.8 million in July, compared to $186 million in June and $356.3 million in the same month in 2023.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in July, with 16,320 mt, compared to 29,071 mt in June and 29,830 mt in July last year. Other top sources of imported OCTG in July include Canada with 16,075 mt, Thailand with 12,980 mt, Taiwan with 11,130 mt, and Austria with 6,826 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

