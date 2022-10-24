﻿
English
US OCTG exports up 21.7 percent in August

Monday, 24 October 2022 20:30:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 22,479 mt in August 2022, up 21.7 percent from July and up 82.9 percent from August 2021. By value, OCTG exports totaled $42.6 million in August, compared to $43.9 million in the previous month and $30.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in August with 14,409 mt, compared to 12,704 mt in July and 7,101 mt in August 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,801 mt; and UAE, with 1,363 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in August.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

