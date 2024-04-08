US OCTG imports up 10.5 percent in February

Monday, 08 April 2024 20:03:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 164,933 mt in February 2024, up 10.5 percent from January but down 28.8 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $238.9 million in February 2024, compared to $282.8 million in January and $500.3 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in February, with 45,993 mt, compared to 21,474 mt in January and 54,780 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported OCTG in February include Thailand, with 38,409 mt; Taiwan, with 23,703 mt; Canada, with 19,370 mt; and Austria, with 11,938 mt.