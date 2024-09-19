 |  Login 
US line pipe imports down 35.3 percent in July from June

Thursday, 19 September 2024 16:39:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 39,470 mt in July this year, down 35.3 percent from June and down 33.7 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $56.3 million in July this year, compared to $79.0 million in June and $103.6 million in July 2023.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in July with 16,772 mt compared to 30,914 mt in June and 12,621 mt in July last year. Other top sources of imported line pipe in July include Mexico with 5,458 mt, the United Kingdom with 3,362 mt, Brazil with 2,841 mt, Thailand with 2,291 mt, Romania with 1,734 mt, and Turkey with 1,440 mt.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

