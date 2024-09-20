Tenaris installs electric induction coil in Colombia

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has announced that it has invested $520,000 to install an electric induction coil for the upsetting line at its seamless pipe mill TuboCaribe in Cartagena, Colombia. The new electric induction coil will replace a natural gas fired furnace.

The upsetting line, which increases the diameter and thickness of pipe ends, annually processes an average of 24,500 mt of pipes. The new equipment shortens the heating time of pipes from five minutes to just 20 seconds, reducing annual carbon emissions by 2,000-3,000 mt. Prior to the investment, this line consumed approximately 1.3 million m³ of natural gas annually.

“The implementation of this equipment, which eliminates the use of natural gas in our upsetting process, is an example of the energy efficiency actions we are taking across our industrial processes to help achieve Tenaris’s decarbonization objectives,” Andrea Bassetti, Tenaris president for the Andean region, said.