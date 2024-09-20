 |  Login 
US standard pipe imports down 13.1 percent in July from June

Friday, 20 September 2024 14:41:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 66,267 mt in July this year, down 13.1 percent from June and up 25.7 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $77.18 million in July, compared to $89.01 million in June and $72.76 million in July last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in July, with 10,621 mt, compared to 10,626 mt in June and 10,613 mt in July last year. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in July include the UAE, with 10,267 mt; Turkey, with 8,363 mt; South Korea, with 7,070 mt; Mexico, with 6,114 mt; and Oman, with 5,501 mt.


