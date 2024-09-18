Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 11.3 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 125,459 metric tons, down by 37.0 percent compared to June and up by 4.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $115.61 million, decreasing by 34.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.3 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1,168,959 mt, up 11.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 6.1 percent to $1.12 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 234,790 mt, up 44.1 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the US with 100,154 mt and the United Kingdom with 98,327 mt.

Turkey ’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2023 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2023 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 162,944 234,790 44.1 21,199 10,236 -51.7 US 65,756 100,154 52.3 280 224 -20.0 United Kingdom 89,226 98,327 10.2 12,075 15,558 28.8 Iraq 70,044 71,657 2.3 10,403 14,351 38.0 Belgium 46,562 50,837 9.2 2,934 2,660 -9.3 Italy 35,043 50,749 44.8 5,803 7,896 36.1 Egypt 21,648 49,531 128.8 2,867 2,497 -12.9 Georgia 26,686 47,650 78.6 5,351 8,805 64.5 Germany 34,244 41,203 20.3 3,290 5,729 74.1 Estonia 11,099 32,114 189.3 1,417 2,877 103.0