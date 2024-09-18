 |  Login 
Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 11.3 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 18 September 2024 10:07:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 125,459 metric tons, down by 37.0 percent compared to June and up by 4.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $115.61 million, decreasing by 34.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.3 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1,168,959 mt, up 11.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 6.1 percent to $1.12 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 234,790 mt, up 44.1 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the US with 100,154 mt and the United Kingdom with 98,327 mt.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-July period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2023

January-July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2023

July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

162,944

234,790

44.1

21,199

10,236

-51.7

US

65,756

100,154

52.3

280

224

-20.0

United Kingdom

89,226

98,327

10.2

12,075

15,558

28.8

Iraq

70,044

71,657

2.3

10,403

14,351

38.0

Belgium

46,562

50,837

9.2

2,934

2,660

-9.3

Italy

35,043

50,749

44.8

5,803

7,896

36.1

Egypt

21,648

49,531

128.8

2,867

2,497

-12.9

Georgia

26,686

47,650

78.6

5,351

8,805

64.5

Germany

34,244

41,203

20.3

3,290

5,729

74.1

Estonia

11,099

32,114

189.3

1,417

2,877

103.0

 Turkey’s main welded pipe export destinations on country basis in the January-July period this year are presented below:


