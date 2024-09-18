Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 11.3 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 125,459 metric tons, down by 37.0 percent compared to June and up by 4.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $115.61 million, decreasing by 34.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.3 percent year on year.
In the January-July period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1,168,959 mt, up 11.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 6.1 percent to $1.12 billion, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 234,790 mt, up 44.1 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the US with 100,154 mt and the United Kingdom with 98,327 mt.
Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-July period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-July 2023
|
January-July 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
July 2023
|
July 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Romania
|
162,944
|
234,790
|
44.1
|
21,199
|
10,236
|
-51.7
|
US
|
65,756
|
100,154
|
52.3
|
280
|
224
|
-20.0
|
United Kingdom
|
89,226
|
98,327
|
10.2
|
12,075
|
15,558
|
28.8
|
Iraq
|
70,044
|
71,657
|
2.3
|
10,403
|
14,351
|
38.0
|
Belgium
|
46,562
|
50,837
|
9.2
|
2,934
|
2,660
|
-9.3
|
Italy
|
35,043
|
50,749
|
44.8
|
5,803
|
7,896
|
36.1
|
Egypt
|
21,648
|
49,531
|
128.8
|
2,867
|
2,497
|
-12.9
|
Georgia
|
26,686
|
47,650
|
78.6
|
5,351
|
8,805
|
64.5
|
Germany
|
34,244
|
41,203
|
20.3
|
3,290
|
5,729
|
74.1
|
Estonia
|
11,099
|
32,114
|
189.3
|
1,417
|
2,877
|
103.0
