Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 79.1 percent in January-August

Thursday, 19 September 2024 11:16:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January-August period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $2.08 billion, including imports worth $1.76 billion, up 6.9 percent, and exports worth $323.53 million, increasing 10.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In first eight months of the year, Georgia's imports of steel tubes and pipes from Turkey amounted to 48,424 mt, up 79.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $41.61 million, rising by 56.1 percent on year-on-year basis.


