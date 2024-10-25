 |  Login 
Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 81.8 percent in January-September

Friday, 25 October 2024 11:22:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-September period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $2.33 billion, including imports worth $1.99 billion, up 6.6 percent, and exports worth $347.03 million, increasing 6.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In first nine months of the year, Georgia's imports of steel tubes and pipes from Turkey amounted to 56,396 mt, up 81.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $48.0 million, rising by 57.8 percent on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Georgia CIS Imp/exp Statistics 

