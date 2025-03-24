 |  Login 
Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 18.6 percent in Jan-Feb

Monday, 24 March 2025 11:44:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the January-February period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $384.3 million, including imports worth $337.92 million, down 17.2 percent, and exports worth $46.38 million, decreasing 27.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first two months, Georgia's imports of steel tubes and pipes from Turkey amounted to 11,617 mt, up 18.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $9.45 million, rising by 10.4 percent on year-on-year basis.


