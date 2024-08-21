 |  Login 
Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 81.8 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 21 August 2024 12:23:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-July period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $1.81 billion, including imports worth $1.52 billion, up 16.8 percent, and exports worth $289.77 million, increasing 8.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In first seven months of the year, Georgia's imports of steel tubes and pipes from Turkey amounted to 41,378 mt, up 81.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $35.72 million, rising by 58.5 percent on year-on-year basis.


