Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 82 percent in Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 19 November 2024 11:38:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-October period this year, Georgia's total external trade turnover with Turkey, which is the top trading partner of the country, amounted to $2.63 billion, including imports worth $2.22 billion, up 5.3 percent, and exports worth $416.82 million, increasing 18.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis, according to the preliminary data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first ten months of the year, Georgia's imports of steel tubes and pipes from Turkey amounted to 64,390 mt, up 82.0 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $54.32 million, rising by 58.1 percent on year-on-year basis.


