US OCTG exports down 17.1 percent in July from June

Friday, 20 September 2024 14:33:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 15,803 mt in July this year, down 17.1 percent from June and down 3.2 percent from July last year. By value, OCTG exports totaled $32.08 million in July, compared to $42.66 million in the previous month and $37.38 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in July with 13,476 mt, compared to 14,462 mt in June and 12,721 mt in July last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in July.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

