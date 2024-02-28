US OCTG exports down 18.5 percent in December

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 20:22:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 15,608 mt in December 2023, down 18.5 percent from November and down 4.2 percent from December 2022. By value, OCTG exports totaled $35.8 million in December, compared to $41.9 million in the previous month and $33.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in December with 11,951 mt, compared to 13,886 mt in November and 11,077 mt in December 2022. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in December.