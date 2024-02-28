﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US OCTG exports down 18.5 percent in December

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 20:22:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 15,608 mt in December 2023, down 18.5 percent from November and down 4.2 percent from December 2022. By value, OCTG exports totaled $35.8 million in December, compared to $41.9 million in the previous month and $33.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in December with 11,951 mt, compared to 13,886 mt in November and 11,077 mt in December 2022. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in December.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US to continue AD/CVD orders on mechanical tubing from six countries

28 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 4.0 percent in January from December

26 Feb | Steel News

US rig count increases while Canadian count drops week-on-week

23 Feb | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 22.3 percent in December

23 Feb | Steel News

Australia launches exemption inquiry for HSS from four countries

23 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan sells land and buildings of Gemlik plant to Borçelik

23 Feb | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices move sideways or soften

22 Feb | Tube and Pipe

Canada initiates expiry review of AD and CVD duties on welded steel pipe from China

22 Feb | Steel News

UK’S TRA proposes safeguard extension for 15 steel product categories for further two years

22 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s welded tube exports down 6.8 percent in 2023

21 Feb | Steel News