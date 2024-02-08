US line pipe imports up 80.6 percent in December

Thursday, 08 February 2024 21:38:01 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 50,029 mt in December 2023, up 80.6 percent from November but down 29.2 percent from December 2022 levels. By value, line pipe imports totaled $70.5 million in December 2023, compared to $44.8 million in November and $141.0 million in December 2022.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in December, with 27,213 mt, compared to 8,125 mt in November and 36,030 mt in December 2022. Other top sources of imported line pipe in December include Ukraine, with 6,583 mt; Mexico, with 4,357 mt; Brazil, with 3,629 mt; and Japan, with 1,882 mt.