﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US OCTG exports up 26.8 percent in January

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 19:42:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 19,797 mt in January 2024, up 26.8 percent from December and up 6.9 percent from January 2023. By value OCTG exports totaled $46.2 million in January, compared to $35.9 million in the previous month and $40.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in January with 12,608 mt, compared to 11,951 mt in December and 12,665 mt in January 2022. Other top destinations included Belgium, with 2,386 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in January.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

India’s VSTL setting up greenfield steel pipe making unit in Odisha

27 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.8 percent in February from January

27 Mar | Steel News

India’s Welspun secures $62 million steel pipe supply contract in Saudi Arabia

26 Mar | Steel News

Some EU flat steel import quotas about to be exhausted near end of period

26 Mar | Steel News

Canada initiates review on line pipe from S. Korea

25 Mar | Steel News

India’s Welspun and Saudi Arabia’s Aramco terminate steel pipe supply contract

25 Mar | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts both decline week-on-week

22 Mar | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 41.7 percent in January

22 Mar | Steel News

Tata Steel Nederland plans to close precision tube operations

22 Mar | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices follow downward trend

21 Mar | Tube and Pipe