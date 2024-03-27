US OCTG exports up 26.8 percent in January

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 19:42:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 19,797 mt in January 2024, up 26.8 percent from December and up 6.9 percent from January 2023. By value OCTG exports totaled $46.2 million in January, compared to $35.9 million in the previous month and $40.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in January with 12,608 mt, compared to 11,951 mt in December and 12,665 mt in January 2022. Other top destinations included Belgium, with 2,386 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in January.