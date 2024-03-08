﻿
US OCTG imports up 38.0 percent in January

Friday, 08 March 2024
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 149,295 mt in January 2024, up 38.0 percent from December and down 39.4 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $282.8 million in January 2024, compared to $203.2 million in December and $586.8 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most OCTG from Brazil in January, with 22,369 mt, compared to 4,914 mt in December and 20,706 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported OCTG in January include South Korea, with 21,474 mt; Canada, with 19,307 mt; Austria, with 19,117 mt; and Thailand, with 13,763 mt.


