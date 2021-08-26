US OCTG exports down 3.0 percent in June

Thursday, 26 August 2021 19:09:39 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 11,825 mt in June 2021, down 3.0 percent from May but up 6.3 percent from June 2020 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $24.7 million in June, compared to $28.9 million in the previous month and $19.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in June with 7,848 mt, compared to 7,412 mt in May and 5,471 mt in June 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,112 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in June.