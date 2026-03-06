 |  Login 
US OCTG exports down 11.8 percent in December 2025 from November

Friday, 06 March 2026 13:54:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 10,508 mt in December last year, down 11.8 percent from November and down 47.3 percent from December 2024. By value, OCTG exports totaled $28.5 million in December, compared to $32.12 million in the previous month and $37.47 million in the same month of 2024.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in December with 7,153 mt, compared to 6,366 mt in November and 17,320 mt in December 2024. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US OCTG in December.


