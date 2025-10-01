 |  Login 
US OCTG exports down 10.8 percent in July 2025

Wednesday, 01 October 2025 04:17:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 9,921 mt in July this year, down 10.8 percent from June and down 37.2 percent from July last year. By value, OCTG exports totaled $27.1 million in July, compared to $24.8 million in the previous month and $32.1 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in July with 6,577 mt, compared to 8,223 mt in June and 13,476 mt in July last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US OCTG in July.


