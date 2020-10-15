US mechanical tubing imports down 2.5 percent in August

Thursday, 15 October 2020 19:49:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 32,160 mt in August 2020, down 2.5 percent from July and down 22.9 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $38.0 million in August 2020, compared to $37.9 million in the previous month and $57.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in August, with 12,096 mt, compared to 14,153 mt in July and 14,113 mt in August 2019. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in August include Canada, with 10,031 mt; Germany, with 1,935 mt; India, with 1,264 mt; and China, with 1,021 mt.