US mechanical tubing imports down 6.3 percent in December

Thursday, 15 February 2024 20:18:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 39,891 mt in December 2023, down 6.3 percent from November and down 11.9 percent from December 2022 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $70.2 million in December 2023, compared to $70.3 million in November and $86.6 million in December 2022.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in December, with 12,856 mt, compared to 17,297 mt in November and 17,054 mt in December 2022. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in December include Canada, with 7,746 mt; China, with 4,521 mt; India, with 3,469 mt; and Germany, with 3,133 mt.