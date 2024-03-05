﻿
US mechanical tubing exports down 2.1 percent in December

Tuesday, 05 March 2024 20:29:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 5,411 mt in December 2023, down 2.1 percent from November but up 29.1 percent from December 2022. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $15.9 million in December, compared to $17.1 million in the previous month and $5.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in December with 3,236 mt, compared to 3,046 mt in November and 2,011 mt in December 2022. Other destinations include Canada, with 1,861 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in December.


