US mechanical tubing exports up 22.3 percent in May

Tuesday, 03 August 2021 19:24:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 3,799 mt in May 2021, up 22.3 percent from April and up 95.5 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $10.9 million in May, compared to $9.4 million in the previous month and $5.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in May with 2,682 mt, compared to 2,152 mt in April and 1,078 mt in May 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in May.