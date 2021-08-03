﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 22.3 percent in May

Tuesday, 03 August 2021 19:24:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 3,799 mt in May 2021, up 22.3 percent from April and up 95.5 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $10.9 million in May, compared to $9.4 million in the previous month and $5.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in May with 2,682 mt, compared to 2,152 mt in April and 1,078 mt in May 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in May.


Tags: USA  trading  tubing   tubular  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28  Jul

US OCTG exports down 10.6 percent in May
23  Jul

US structural pipe and tube exports down 6.0 percent in May
22  Jul

US structural pipe and tube imports down 4.4 percent in May
21  Jul

US mechanical tubing imports up 5.5 percent in May
13  Jul

US OCTG imports up 4.4 percent in May