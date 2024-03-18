US mechanical tubing imports up 17.6 percent in January

Monday, 18 March 2024 21:15:46 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 46,906 mt in January 2024, up 17.6 percent from December but down 23.8 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $82.8 million in January 2024, compared to $70.2 million in December and $123.2 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in January, with 16,122 mt, compared to 12,856 mt in December and 20,285 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in January include Canada, with 9,457 mt; China, with 4,967 mt; India, with 3,549 mt; and Vietnam, with 5,791 mt.