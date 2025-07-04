 |  Login 
US mechanical tubing exports down 2.4 percent in April 2025

Friday, 04 July 2025 11:51:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 6,240 mt in April this year, down 2.4 percent from March and up 15.0 percent year on year. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $18.07 million in April compared to $25.16 million in the previous month and $19.07 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in April with 3,974 mt compared to 4,023 mt in March and 3,500 mt in April last year. The other top destination was Canada with 2,061 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in April.


