US line pipe imports up 44.3 percent in March from February

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 11:10:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 77,803 mt in March this year, up 44.3 percent from February and up 10.7 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $103.8 million in March this year, compared to $80.2 million in February and $83.5 million in March 2024.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in March with 33,321 mt compared to 17,029 mt in February and 35,568 mt in March last year. Other top sources of imported line pipe in March include Turkey with 16,457 mt, Mexico with 7,627 mt, India with 5,332 mt, Brazil with 3,557 mt, Thailand with 2,549 mt, the UK with 2,436 mt, Spain with 1,647 mt, and Georgia with 1,169 mt.


