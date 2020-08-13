﻿
English
US ITC votes to continue investigations into Mexican wire mesh

Thursday, 13 August 2020 22:34:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that there is a reasonable indication that a US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of standard steel welded wire mesh from Mexico that are allegedly subsidized and sold in the United States at less than fair value.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the Commission’s affirmative determinations, the US Department of Commerce will continue its investigations of imports of standard steel welded wire mesh from Mexico, with its preliminary countervailing duty determination due on or about September 23, 2020, and its preliminary antidumping duty determination due on or about December 7, 2020.


