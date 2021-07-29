﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US ITC rules silicon metal imports from Malaysia cause injury

Thursday, 29 July 2021 20:30:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that a US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of silicon metal from Malaysia that the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined are sold in the United States at less than fair value.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determination, the DOC will issue an antidumping duty order on imports of this product from Malaysia.


Tags: USA  alloys  North America  raw mat  quotas & duties  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Jul

US CRC imports up 19.9 percent in June
27  Jul

US cold finished bar exports down 8.7 percent in May
21  Jul

US ITC determines wire mesh imports from Mexico causes injury to US
21  Jul

US hot rolled bar exports down 10.3 percent in May
12  Jul

US iron and steel scrap exports up 24.5 percent in May