US ITC rules silicon metal imports from Malaysia cause injury

Thursday, 29 July 2021 20:30:42 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that a US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of silicon metal from Malaysia that the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined are sold in the United States at less than fair value.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determination, the DOC will issue an antidumping duty order on imports of this product from Malaysia.