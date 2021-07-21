﻿
US ITC determines wire mesh imports from Mexico causes injury to US

Wednesday, 21 July 2021 17:41:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that a US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of standard steel welded wire mesh from Mexico that the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined are sold in the United States at less than fair value.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.

As a result of the Commission’s affirmative determination, the DOC will issue an antidumping duty order on imports of these products from Mexico.


