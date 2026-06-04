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US issues preliminary results of CVD review on large diameter welded pipe from Türkiye

Thursday, 04 June 2026 23:10:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on large diameter welded pipe (LDWP) from Türkiye for the period between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

The DOC preliminarily determined that countervailable subsidies were provided to producers and exporters of LDWP from Türkiye during the period of review.

The DOC has preliminarily determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 3.37 percent for HDM Çelik Boru Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. (HDM Çelik), the sole mandatory respondent in the review. The same rate also applies to HDM Spiral Kaynakli Celik Boru A.S. The all-others rate, established in the original investigation, remains at 3.72 percent. Additionally, the DOC has rescinded this review with respect to 11 companies that had no reviewable entries of subject merchandise during the period of review.

The final results are expected to be issued within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America 

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