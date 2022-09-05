US issues preliminary results of AD review on PC strand from Turkey

Monday, 05 September 2022 12:20:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Turkey.

During the review period from September 30, 2020, to January 31, 2021, Turkish producer Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayi was found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value.

The DOC has determined an estimated-average dumping margin of 53.65 percent for Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayi.

The preliminary antidumping duties are applicable from September 1.