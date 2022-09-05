﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues preliminary results of AD review on PC strand from Turkey

Monday, 05 September 2022 12:20:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Turkey.

During the review period from September 30, 2020, to January 31, 2021, Turkish producer Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayi was found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value.

The DOC has determined an estimated-average dumping margin of 53.65 percent for Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayi.

The preliminary antidumping duties are applicable from September 1.


Tags: Wire  Longs US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US drawn wire exports up 10.3 percent in June

22 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii posts higher net profit and sales revenues for H1

12 Aug | Steel News

US drawn wire imports down 5.4 percent in June

11 Aug | Steel News

US announces final results of AD review on PC strand from Thailand

09 Aug | Steel News

Brazil initiates sunset review of ex-China wire imports

08 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 56.5 percent in January-May

05 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 52.8 percent in January-May

05 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 24 percent in June from May

01 Aug | Steel News

US drawn wire exports down 6.2 percent in May

29 Jul | Steel News

Belgium-based Bekaert scales back activities in Russia amid war

27 Jul | Steel News