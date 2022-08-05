﻿
English
US issues preliminary AD review results on rebar from Turkey

Friday, 05 August 2022 15:31:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on rebar from Turkey.

During the review period from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, Turkish producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value. Additionally, the DOC preliminarily found that Habaş made no shipments during the period of review, though it will not rescind the review with respect to the company.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 1.13 percent for Çolakoğlu, 5.79 percent for Kaptan Demir Çelik, and 3.92 percent for Diler Dış Ticaret, İçdaş and Sami Soybaş Demir Çelik.


