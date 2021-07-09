US issues preliminary AD on CR steel from UK

Friday, 09 July 2021 12:20:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on cold rolled steel flat products from the UK.

During the review period from September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020, UK-based cold rolled steel producers were found to have made sales of cold rolled steel at less than normal value. Accordingly, the DOC has calculated a weighted-average dumping margin of 8.65 percent for Liberty Performance Steels, Ltd.

The final result of review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.