AISI applauds Biden’s call to triple existing tariffs on Chinese steel imports

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) said it applauds an announcement by US President Joe Biden, in which he calls on the US Trade Representative to consider tripling the existing Section 301 tariff on Chinese steel, and reiterated that the American steel industry is the global leader in clean steel production.

Kevin Dempsey, president of AISI, said in a statement that AISI is “very concerned about the recent significant increase in Chinese steel exports to world markets” and welcomes President Biden’s actions.

“As the largest contributor to the global steel overcapacity problem, China continues to engage in widespread unfair trade practices that harm American steel producers,” Dempsey said. “According to the OECD, Chinese steel exports grew from 68 million metric tons in 2022 to 95 million metric tons in 2023, a 40 percent increase in just one year. While we have not yet seen a similar surge in direct Chinese steel shipments to the United States, Chinese steel exports to third country markets often are further processed into other steel or downstream manufactured products that are then exported to the US market.”

Dempsey said that China “disrupts” world markets by subsidizing the production of steel and other products and “by dumping those products in the US and other markets,” adding that the Chinese government is “also expanding its unfair trade practices beyond its borders by subsidizing its steel producers in building additional export-oriented steelmaking capacity outside of China — particularly in Southeast Asia through the Belt and Road Initiative.”

Dempsey said the AISI “very much appreciates the Biden administration’s continuing efforts to push back on Chinese and other foreign unfair trade practices that hurt American steel producers and their workers.”