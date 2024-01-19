US ITC maintains AD/CVD orders on mechanical tubing from six countries

Friday, 19 January 2024 23:08:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revoking the existing antidumping and countervailing duty orders on cold-drawn mechanical tubing of carbon and alloy steel from China, Germany, India, Italy, South Korea, and Switzerland would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from China, Germany, India, Italy, South Korea, and Switzerland will remain in place.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, Jason E. Kearns, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.