US ITC votes to maintain AD order on clad steel plate imports from Japan

Thursday, 28 March 2024 21:44:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revoking the existing antidumping duty order on clad steel plate from Japan would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determination, the existing order on imports of this product from Japan will remain in place.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, Jason E. Kearns, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.