US issues final results of AD review on OCTG from S. Korea

Tuesday, 09 April 2024 11:22:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from South Korea.

During the review period from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022, certain South Korean producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value, while HiSteel Co., Ltd. (HiSteel) had no shipments of subject merchandise to the US during the period in question.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of zero percent for Hyundai Steel Company and 1.18 percent for SeAH Steel Corporation and other companies.