US issues preliminary AD review results on stainless sheet and strip from S. Korea

Thursday, 04 April 2024 11:56:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on stainless steel sheet and strip in coils from South Korea.

During the review period from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, South Korean producer Korinox was found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value. Additionally, the DOC found that DK Corporation, Dongbu Steel Co., Dongkuk Steel Mill Co., Ltd., Hyundai Steel Company, KG Dongbusteel Co., Ltd., POSCO, POSCO International Corp., Taihan Electric Wire Co., Ltd., and Topco Global did not make sales of the given products at less than normal value.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 58.79 percent for the company.