﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues preliminary AD review results on stainless sheet and strip from S. Korea

Thursday, 04 April 2024 11:56:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on stainless steel sheet and strip in coils from South Korea.

During the review period from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, South Korean producer Korinox was found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value. Additionally, the DOC found that DK Corporation, Dongbu Steel Co., Dongkuk Steel Mill Co., Ltd., Hyundai Steel Company, KG Dongbusteel Co., Ltd., POSCO, POSCO International Corp., Taihan Electric Wire Co., Ltd., and Topco Global did not make sales of the given products at less than normal value.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 58.79 percent for the company.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 14, 2024

04 Apr | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices mostly stable, with some slight declines

03 Apr | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

02 Apr | Flats and Slab

China’s stainless steel exports up 9.32 percent in Jan-Feb

01 Apr | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 13, 2024

28 Mar | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices mostly decrease

28 Mar | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices edge down

26 Mar | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 12, 2024

21 Mar | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices move down slightly

20 Mar | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

19 Mar | Flats and Slab