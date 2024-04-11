﻿
US issues final AD margins for heavy walled rectangular pipes from Mexico

Thursday, 11 April 2024
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on heavy walled rectangular pipes and tubes from Mexico for the period between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Mexican producers’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 5.06 percent for Maquilacero, 2.28 percent for Productos Laminados de Monterrey and 3.28 percent for 10 other companies.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margins had been determined at 5.14 percent for Maquilacero, 3.91 percent for Productos Laminados de Monterrey and 4.33 percent for 10 other companies.


